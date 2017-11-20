Police: Mom overdosed at Campbell gas station with kid in tow

Colleen O'Donnell is charged with possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and endangering children

By Published:
Colleen O’Donnell, charged with drug possession and endangering children in Campbell.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Farrell, Pa. woman is facing charges, accused of overdosing on drugs while her young child was with her.

Campbell police were called to Speed Check on Wilson Avenue in Campbell on Sunday night, where a woman was found passed out in a car in the parking lot.

Police said Colleen O’Donnell appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She was swaying and her speech was slurred when officers arrived.

An officer who searched the vehicle reported finding .3 grams of suspected heroin, a burnt spoon and a needle.

Witnesses said after finding O’Donnell, they took the 5-year-old child into the store and called police.

O’Donnell was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and endangering children.

She’s in the Mahoning County Jail, and a family member took the child.

