Ridge seeks to rebound from last year’s 1-win season

2017-18 Mineral Ridge Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Steven Hughes, 2nd season (1-22)

Record: 1-22 (1-9), T-5th place in ITCL Blue Tier

The Good News

Despite last season’s disappointing 1-win campaign, the Rams have compiled winning seasons in three of the last five years. Junior Jordan Zupko returns after averaging 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while also handing out 3.4 assists. Zupko shot 42% from the floor (130-313), 35.8% from long distance (57-159) and 70.7% from the line (58-82) as a sophomore. Senior Jarred Miller scored 4.2 points, grabbed 4.0 rebounds and closed out the 2016-17 season with 1.5 assists. Donavin Stull, a letter winner, averaged 1.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. Coach Steven Hughes points to team speed and the ability to shoot the basketball as two of his team’s strengths entering the new campaign.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 5 – Crestview, 7

Dec. 9 – Columbiana, 7

Dec. 12 – at Lowellville, 7

Dec. 15 – at Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 19 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 22 – McDonald, 7

Dec. 27 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Dec. 29 – Campbell Memorial, 7:30

Dec. 30 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 5 – at Springfield, 7

Jan. 9 -Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 12 – Sebring, 7

Jan. 16 – Lowellville, 7

Jan. 19 – Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 23 – at Waterloo, 7

Jan. 26 – at McDonald, 7

Jan. 27 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 30 – Springfield, 7

Feb. 3 – Southington, 7

Feb. 6 – at Sebring, 7

Feb. 9 – at Lisbon, 7

Challenges

The Rams lost three double-figure scorers from the 2015-16 season (Zane Rummell, Albert Alli, Mac White) and saw their win total drop from 13 to 1. Also, the scoring defense increased to 82.2 points per game from 61.1 two years ago. This past offseason, Ridge lost four of their top six scorers which includes Christian DiRando (18.4 ppg), Daniel Breedlove (9.2 ppg), Robby Ambrose (4.3 ppg), and Justin Cox (3.3 ppg). DiRando connected on 59 of 206 three-point attempts (28.6%) while hauling down 4.4 boards and dishing out a team-high 4.5 assists last winter. Breedlove led the team with 60 three-point baskets as he made 33.3% of his shots from long distance (60-180). Ambrose took season-high honors for Ridge in three-point percentage (37.0%) and free-throw shooting (74.0%). Cox finished second on the team with 7.2 rebounds per contest. Hughes says, “we’ll be very inexperience this year as we’ll be expecting a lot of younger kids to see time on the court.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 31.9% (73-156)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 4-10

Sectional Championships: None

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 59.5

Scoring Defense: 82.2

Rebounding: 35.5

Field Goal Percentage: 36.5%

Three-Point Percentage: 32.2%

Free Throw Percentage: 59.7%

Turnovers: 16.2

2016-17 Results

#1 LaBrae 92 Rams 50*

United 100 Rams 76

Jackson-Milton 66 Rams 55

Valley Christian 81 Rams 61

Crestview 63 Rams 51

Lowellville 93 Rams 46

Western Reserve 78 Rams 66

#2 McDonald 131 Rams 65

Badger 57 Rams 54

Sebring 72 Rams 68

Lisbon 84 Rams 55

Rams 91 Jackson-Milton 78

Springfield 74 Rams 39

Lowellville 74 Rams 58

Champion 101 Rams 67

Western Reserve 111 Rams 73

Leetonia 60 Rams 56

Campbell Memorial 58 Rams 40

Mathews 69 Rams 40

McDonald 111 Rams 60

Columbiana 62 Rams 54

Sebring 83 Rams 54

East Palestine 93 Rams 86

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: #6 (Feb. 20, 2006; D4)

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: None

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #1 LaBrae, 92-50, loss on Feb. 3, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2010: 0-3

Key Number

Ridge has not won a sectional championship since 2006 – the same year, the Rams won the Division IV Struthers District by defeating McDonald (58-55).