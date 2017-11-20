Robert Eugene Smith Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Robert Eugene Smith passed away Monday, November 20 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Robert was born May 28, 1930 in Sharon.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church in Sharon.

Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 25 at the church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.