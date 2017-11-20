Rose S. (Stefanich) Demyen Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Rose S. Demyen, 96, who died Monday evening, November 20, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born November 7, 1921 in Campbell, a daughter of Anton and Anna Truban Stefanich and had lived in Hubbard for 58 years, coming from Campbell.

Mrs. Demyen was a 1941 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a welder at Truscon Steel, where she met her husband and then had worked at General Electric as an inspector.

Rose was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Sons of Italy Carmelo Foti Lodge No. 2539, where she was honored in 1993 for her continuous services to the Lodge. She was also a member of the Rosebriar Garden Club, was an auxiliary missionary of the Sacred Heart and enjoyed playing Bocce.

Her husband, Louis Demyen, whom she married June 19, 1948, died May 14, 2011.

Rose leaves two sons, Robert (Dr. Debra) Demyen and Richard Demyen, both of Hubbard; a daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Lanphear of Masury; a sister, Mary Francis “Babe” (Mark) Vranich of Wexford, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Ruth Stefanich of Canandaiqua, New York; four grandchildren, Hunter, Payton, Kelsey and Ryan; four stepgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Dr. William (Ruth) Stefanich and Anthony Stefanich; four sisters, Ann (James) Rich, Julia (Gene) Calabria, Elizabeth (Paul) Benchwick, Katherine (Eugene) Weiss and a granddaughter, Taylor Ann Demyen.

Family and friends may call on Monday November 27 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and closing prayers will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the Demyen family.

