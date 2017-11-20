Springfield Local Schools notified of bear spotted in New Middletown plaza

By Published:
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large bear was spotted in the Village of New Middletown early Monday morning.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio says officers are searching for the bear in the area of the New Middletown plaza on Main Street.

He says the Springfield Local School District has been notified to keep students indoors and asks residents to keep a close eye on their children today.

Around 6:40 a.m., a truck driver waved down Chief D’Egidio saying he had spotted a bear near the plaza. The driver said the bear ran out in front of his truck, stopped, then ran off west.

Springfield Township police are helping with the search.

Officials say to leave the bear alone if you see it and to call either police department.

