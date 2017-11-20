Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert suspended 4 games

Gilbert will be eligible to return for Pittsburgh's visit to Houston on Christmas Day.

By Published:
pittsburgh-steelers-football

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancers policy. Gilbert will not appeal.

The league made the announcement Monday. Gilbert will be eligible to return for Pittsburgh’s visit to Houston on Christmas Day. Gilbert is banned from the team’s facility until after the Steelers face New England on Dec. 17.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team is “disappointed” in Gilbert’s actions. Chris Hubbard will fill in at right tackle for the Steelers (8-2), who host Green Bay next Sunday.

The 29-year-old Gilbert has missed three games this season due to a lingering hamstring issue. He is in the third year of a five-year, $30-million contract he signed in 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s