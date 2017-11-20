Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert suspended 4 games

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancers policy. Gilbert will not appeal.

The league made the announcement Monday. Gilbert will be eligible to return for Pittsburgh’s visit to Houston on Christmas Day. Gilbert is banned from the team’s facility until after the Steelers face New England on Dec. 17.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team is “disappointed” in Gilbert’s actions. Chris Hubbard will fill in at right tackle for the Steelers (8-2), who host Green Bay next Sunday.

The 29-year-old Gilbert has missed three games this season due to a lingering hamstring issue. He is in the third year of a five-year, $30-million contract he signed in 2015.

