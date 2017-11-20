Storm Team 27: Bright sunny and breezy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A sunny and breezy afternoon as temperatures climb to the lower 40s.

The chance for rain and snow showers returns late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Today: Bright sunny and breezy.
High: 43

Tonight: Mainly clear.  Breezy
Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Chance for late day rain or snow shower (20%PM)
High: 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 34   Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 39   Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 44   Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain, turning to snow overnight. (60%)
High: 45   Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35   Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 36   Low: 26

