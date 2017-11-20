Storm Team 27: Dry weather overnight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather into early morning with lows in the low 30’s.  Increasing clouds Tuesday with a high near 50.

The chance for rain and snow showers returns late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation will be light.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear. Breezy.
Low: 32

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Breezy.
High: 50

Tuesday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers through the evening into early night. (90%)
Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 36

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 25

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 23

