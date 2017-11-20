Storm Team 27 Web Weather Extra: Record breaking wet this month

The heavy rain from the weekend put us back in the record books.

We were already on pace for a wet month before the heavy rain developed Saturday into Saturday night. More than two inches fell this past weekend. That launched us into the record books. We have accumulated 5.19 inches at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport this month. That is melted snow and rainfall combined.

Out of 20 days this month, we have only had 6 dry!

We have more rain and snow on the way this month. We will have to see where we end up by the 30th. We will keep climbing the record books.

Below is a list of the Top 10 Wettest Novembers on Record:

1. 1985 9.11″

2. 1966 5.52″

3. 1950 5.39″

4. 2017 5.19″

5. 1993 4.93″

6. 1982 4.93″

7. 1897 4.84″

8. 1977 4.55″

9. 2010 4.45″

10. 1951 4.38″