YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nineteen-year-old Stashawn Dates was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his part in a deadly shoot-out three years ago.

Dates took a plea deal to avoid trial. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in the death of Jesse Daviduk.

The shooting happened on East Dewey and South avenues in Youngstown in 2014.

Prosecutors said he killed Daviduk after a drug deal over a few hundred dollars worth of marijuana.