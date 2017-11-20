Thomas W. Bettura Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – There will be A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Thomas W. Bettura, 73, who passed away Monday, November 20.

Tom was born January 26, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas J. and Ruth E. Fals Bettura.

He was an iron worker at W.C.I. Steel retiring in 2007 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the church, steel workers local #1375, Navy veteran and graduate of North High School class of 1962.

He enjoyed watching local and Nascar races, following the Steelers, going to casinos and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Patricia A. Carano whom he married May 23, 1964; daughter, Christine M. (Angelo) Caldrone of Girard; son, Thomas D. (Debra) Bettura of Howland; four grandchildren, Gia Caldrone, Tori Bettura, Anthony Bettura and Alyssa Bettura; two brothers, James L. (Victoria) Bettura of Columbiana and Charles H. (Denise) Bettura of Ellsworth, also many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 24, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 25, from 9:00 9:45 a.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home.

