USA Today names Eastwood Mall top Black Friday shopping spot

The newspaper chose its top places to shop in each state

By Published:
eastwood mall niles ohio black friday shopping

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – “USA Today” named the Eastwood Mall in Niles among the “Best malls to shop on Black Friday.

The newspaper chose its top places to shop in each state.

It cited the mall’s 200 stores and restaurants as a reason for the pick.

The Eastwood Mall will kick off its 2017 Holiday Shopping Season on Thanksgiving night. The mall doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first 500 people in line at the Food Court entrance will receive bags filled with discounts and prizes. The first 100 in line will be able to wait inside the Primanti Bros. restaurant for the mall’s opening.

There are prizes that will be given away as well.

The Eastwood Mall closes at 1 a.m. Friday and reopens at 6 a.m.

The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s