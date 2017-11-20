USA Today names Eastwood Mall top Black Friday shopping spot

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – “USA Today” named the Eastwood Mall in Niles among the “Best malls to shop on Black Friday.”

The newspaper chose its top places to shop in each state.

It cited the mall’s 200 stores and restaurants as a reason for the pick.

The Eastwood Mall will kick off its 2017 Holiday Shopping Season on Thanksgiving night. The mall doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first 500 people in line at the Food Court entrance will receive bags filled with discounts and prizes. The first 100 in line will be able to wait inside the Primanti Bros. restaurant for the mall’s opening.

There are prizes that will be given away as well.

The Eastwood Mall closes at 1 a.m. Friday and reopens at 6 a.m.

The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.