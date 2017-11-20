YSU Women roll past Ohio Valley for first home win



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State handled Division II Ohio Valley 86-59 Monday night in women’s college basketball action at Beeghly Center.

Mary Dunn led the Penguins with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Alison Smolisnki added 16 points, while Chelsea Olson also reached double-figures with 13 in the win for the Penguins.

Ohio Valley’s Amiaya Melvins led all scorers with 24 points.

With the win, YSU improves to 2-2 overall on the season. The Penguins return to action Friday against Bucknell. Tipoff is slated for 1PM at Beeghly Center.