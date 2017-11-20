YSU Women roll past Ohio Valley for first home win

Youngstown State handled Division II Ohio Valley 86-59 Monday night in women's college basketball action.


Mary Dunn led the Penguins with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Alison Smolisnki added 16 points, while Chelsea Olson also reached double-figures with 13 in the win for the Penguins.

Ohio Valley’s Amiaya Melvins led all scorers with 24 points.

With the win, YSU improves to 2-2 overall on the season. The Penguins return to action Friday against Bucknell. Tipoff is slated for 1PM at Beeghly Center.

