After two mistrials, man getting new attorney in Youngstown murder trial

Paul Brown is accused of shooting and killing Ashton Jackson in 2009

By Published:
Paul Brown is accused in the shooting death of Ashton Jackson in 2009.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man whose murder case has already gone through two mistrials is getting a new attorney.

Paul Brown is accused of shooting and killing Ashton Jackson in 2009

Tuesday morning in court, his lawyer Anthony Meranto asked to withdraw from the case, saying Brown had accused him of colluding with police and prosecutors.

Meranto successfully got the case thrown out twice in the past by claiming police and prosecutors mishandled certain evidence and witnesses.

Brown’s new lawyer will be Attorney Mark Lavelle. His trial is set for April.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s