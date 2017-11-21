Alex “Yogi” Roscoe Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Alex “Yogi” Roscoe passed away Tuesday, November 21.

The tribute for Mr. Alex “Yogi” Roscoe is incomplete at this time.

A gathering of family an friends will take place Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Funeral service will follow on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.