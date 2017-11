BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Township police are looking for a 64-year-old man with health issues that they say went missing last night.

Charles Valentine was last seen at his home on Woodworth Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said he may be driving a silver Chevy Equinox. They are concerned because he has health issues and is also an amputee.

Those with information on Valentine’s whereabouts are asked to call the police department at 330-549-5338.