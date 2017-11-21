Boardman woman sentenced for taping boy to chair in basement

Susan Malysa pleaded guilty in September to endangering children

Susan Malysa, charged with endangering children in Boardman.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman was sentenced for taping a boy to a chair.

Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa to nine months in the prison.

That came after both prosecutors and her attorneys had recommended that she serve 60 days in the county jail.

Judge Krichbaum said he would consider granting judicial release at a later date.

Malysa pleaded guilty in September to endangering children.

Police were called to her house in June.

That’s when a relative reported finding the boy with his legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut.

The relative told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy. She said she became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to swim but said the boy wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming.

Editor’s note: WKBN is not listing the relationship of the boy to Malysa to protect his identity.

