YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $5,000 for a Campbell man accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage teenager.

Sir Reese Boyd appeared in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning. He is charged with having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors said his victim was just 14 at the time, and he was in his mid-20s.

Boyd pleaded not guilty, and his trial was set for late January.