Cheryl L. Malmberg Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Cheryl L. Malmberg, 91, of Champion, died Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at St. Elizabeth health Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 29, 1926 in Athens, Wisconsin, the daughter of Nick and Lucy (Klein) Bey and had lived in Ohio since 1969.

A homemaker, Cheryl was an avid bowler who enjoyed a good book.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Howard G. Malmberg, whom she married November 17, 1958; three children, Blair (Jeannie) Dreyfus of Goodyear, Arizona, Brent Dreyfus of Brunswick, Georgia and Melissa Cullen of Warren; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Vernon Bey.

Funeral services are 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Curtis Miller officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the service and her urn will be laid to rest at a later date at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Material contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite heart charity, in memory of Cheryl L. Malmberg.