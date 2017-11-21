Cleveland police officer charged with having sex with 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy when she was a teacher’s aide at an elementary school before becoming an officer has been indicted on charges including sexual battery and intimidation of a crime victim.

Cleveland.com reports Maria Velez also was charged in Tuesday’s indictment with attempted tampering with evidence. She earlier pleaded not guilty to sexual battery in Municipal Court.

Court records allege Velez had sex with the boy at the school between March and December 2015. An arrest warrant alleges Velez contacted the boy after learning of the investigation and asked him to lie to detectives.

A message seeking comment was left for her attorney.

The 24-year-old Velez was suspended without pay from the police department after her arrest last month.

