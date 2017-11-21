Courtney D. “Denny” Brown Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Courtney D. Brown, 82, of Warren, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 21, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

“Denny”, as he was affectionately known, was born June 6, 1935 in Warren, the son of Newel S. and Marian A. (Wheale) Brown.

He was a 1952 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a machinist/millwright with the former Republic Steel Corp. for 30 years prior to retiring. He owned and operated Custom Fastener Machine in Champion for 15 years. He also taught a machinist class at TCTC for several years.

Denny married the former Devor J. (Galpin) Taylor on May 5, 2007. They shared ten years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He was a member of the Leavittsburg Church of God, where he was involved with the seniors and men’s ministries.

He enjoyed fishing and raising cats. He also loved attending flea markets and car shows with his wife and showing his 1966 Ford Mustang.

Besides his wife, Denny is survived by five daughters, Cheryl (Neil) Howdershelt of Lordstown, Mary Christopher of Newton Falls, Toni (Jesse) Ruby and Susan Brown, both of Warren and Virginia Brown of Lordstown and two stepdaughters, Violet (Nathan) Wiland of Cortland and Robin (Charles Emery) Taylor of Plymouth. He also leaves behind a sister, Sandra L. Brown of Valley Center, California, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Erma Snowden and his second wife, Alice “AJ” Brown; his parents; two daughters, Vona and Jennifer Brown and a great-grandson, Derek Boggs.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Rodney Mullins officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 27 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, #201, Warren, OH 44484, in Denny’s memory.

