Donna Lee Daughtery Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donna Lea Daugherty, of Warren, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Donna, age 89, was surrounded by her family and loved ones as she joined her husband, Conrad “Buss” Daugherty in heaven.

Donna was the 1928 New Year’s baby in Dumontville, Ohio. She was born January 2, 1928 to Hallie and Kathleen Clum Bowman. She was the second of five children. As the oldest daughter, Donna spent much of her youth caring for her younger siblings Karl, Twila, and Paul with her older brother Eugene.

At the age of 16, Donna met and fell in love with Conrad “Buss” Daugherty while working at Isaly’s, in Lancaster, Ohio. They married four years later on September 18, 1948. Together they came to Warren, Ohio in 1952 as a young family with their two sons, John and Mickey. Here, they had four additional children who brought life and wonder in their home – (twins) Kathy and Denny, Doug and Bernadette.

Donna was employed in a variety of places while raising her family. She was hired by Warren City Schools as a cook and continued on in this position in the cafeteria at Packard Electric. At age 43, she lost her loving husband to tuberculosis. She continued as a single mother and worked at Packard until she retired from production in 1991.

Over the years, she was also very active at her church, Christ Our King. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a bingo volunteer, and many other things.

Throughout her retirement, Donna had the philosophy that she had to “keep moving so her bones didn’t stop working”. She attended daily Mass and starting baby-sitting at the age of 75 for her great-grandchildren until last year. She volunteered as member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Salvation Army in Warren. She loved the Cleveland Indians – she would get so excited listening to Tom Hamilton call homeruns. Donna loved the city of Warren and took all of her grandchildren to Packard band concerts and Noon in the Park. She loved birdwatching and nature, playing cards, going out to eat, especially at Red Lobster and finding that special something for her loved ones. Above all else, Donna loved her family, friends, and her dog, Penny.

To everyone she met, Donna was an angel walking on earth. It didn’t matter how little she had, she was always willing to give what she could to others – family, friends, and even strangers who needed help. Donna made everyone feel like they were special and that they were her favorite. She would send cards for every occasion–birthdays, holidays, hard times, and even little successes. She was a role model to many in her family for her compassionate heart, strength as a woman and mother, patience for others, and never-ending faith. Those of us who knew this beautiful woman, whether we knew her as Mother, Sister, Aunt, Granny, Great-Granny, or Friend, all have one thing in common – we are all blessed to have had her in our lives.

Donna is survived by five children, Conrad John, Jr., (Patricia), Michael, Kathleen (Michael) Popadak, Douglas (Donna) and Mary Bernadette (Mark) Kalish; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Conrad John Daugherty, Sr.; her son, Dennis Daugherty; her grandsonm Conrad John Daugherty III and her brother, Eugene Bowman.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2017 between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home located at 962 North Road, Warren, Ohio as well as at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at the St. John Paul II Church, 420 North St. N.W., Warren, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Chris Henyk, will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Per Donna’s wishes, any contributions should be made to St. Jude’s. This was her favorite charity that she had been donating to monthly in loving memory of her first grandchild, Conrad John III, who passed away in 1968.