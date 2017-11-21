George D. Bonamase, Sr. Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27 for George D. Bonamase, 78, of Canfield, formerly of Mineral Ridge, who passed away Tuesday, November 21, at Vista Care Center.

George was born April 12, 1939 in Youngstown the son of Dominic P. and Pearl (Petroff) Bonamase Martinelli.

He was a 1957 graduate of East High School and he received his Master’s Degree in Music Education from Youngstown State University.

George taught 28 years at the Liberty Locals Schools and eight years at other districts until his retirement in 1997. He taught clarinet and saxophone privately for several years. George played in several bands.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, where he was an usher at the five o’clock mass and worked the spaghetti dinners until he became ill.

George was also a member of NEA-OEA a lifetime member of the Musicians Union and a member of STRS.

George and his friends were written up in Readers Digest the article “A Trip of a Lifetime”. The Rev. Father Witt was a good friend and took these east side boys out west.

George leaves his wife, the former Jane F. Sell whom he married at St. Dominic’s Church on June 17, 1967; two children, Gregory (Rae Marie) Bonamase of Mineral Ridge and Bridget(Richard) Montesi of Grove City, Ohio; as well as five loving grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Mary Bonamase and Gavin George Majecic and Derek Montesi. George also leaves his sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Raymond) Miles of Howland and Christina (Late Charles Sell, Jr.) of Indiana.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by a son, George, Jr. who passed away in 1987.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where closing prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 1, Youngstown Ohio 44512.