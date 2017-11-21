Helen E. Muntean Oliver Obituary

FOMBELL, Pennsylvania – Helen Muntean Oliver, 87, of North Tower Road, (Franklin Township), Fombell, died peacefully at home on Tuesday evening, November 21, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Born March 5, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, Helen was the daughter of the late Nick Muntean, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Toda Muntean.

She was a member of the Park Alliance Church (Christian and Missionary Alliance) in Ewing Park where she helped in the kitchen for many years and was known for always baking delicious cookies for friends and family.

She is survived by Albert H. Oliver, her husband of 67 years; son and daughter-in-law, Albert, Jr. and Lynda Oliver of Rochester, New York; daughter and son-in law, Colleen and Jeff Dunlap of Prospect; granddaughter, Carrie Gurell and her husband, Rob of Honeyoye Falls New York; grandson, Michael Oliver and his wife, Siobhan of Winston-Salem North Carolina and one great-granddaughter, Piper Gurell.

She grew up in a large family of 12 brothers and sisters and remained very close to them and her many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, David and Norma Muntean; sister and brother-in-law, Martha “Dolly” and Joseph Fotia and sister-in-law, Norma Muntean, all of Ellwood City.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Nick and Alexander “Sam”, twin brother, John “Duke” and sisters, Ann Blazak, Eleanor Montain (Muntean), Lucretia “Kate” Flugher, Vera Holder, Elizabeth “Betty” Balmer and Mary Burgess.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Services will be conducted at at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, with her pastor, the Rev. John McCready, of Park Alliance Church, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mark”s Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Township.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Park Alliance Church, 701 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City PA 16117.

You may sign her guestbook, or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.

