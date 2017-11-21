James S. “Doc” Pipino Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James Salvatore “Doc” Pipino, died on November 21, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 30, 1934, the son of Salvatore Rock and Mary Frances (Rizzi) Pipino.

He attended St. Mary’s High School in Warren.

After playing collegiate football and graduating from John Carroll University, he became a teacher and coach at St. Mary’s High School. In 1960, he joined his brother, Don, in the insurance industry, where he spent the remainder of his professional career and earned multiple professional insurance designations. He was also involved in a variety of business ventures, including his ownership of Fonderlac Country Club and Niles Restaurant Business, Inc., a local Arby’s franchisee of which Mr. Pipino was chairman of the board at the time of his death.

He was also a member of the Board of Southwoods Surgery Center. He was active throughout his life in a variety of civic, community and faith activities. For many years he was on the Boards of Easter Seals and Niles Community Services. He was president of Trumbull Country Club, chairman of values and visions for John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools and president of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Council (Niles). He was a volunteer basketball coach of boy’s and girl’s teams for Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Blessed Sacrament and St. Mary’s schools. Doc was recognized for several honors including being awarded the Golden Eagle Distinguished Alumni Award from St. Mary’s/John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools and the Mahoning Valley Italian American Sports Hall of Fame Man of the Year. He was also inducted into the Warren Sports Hall of Fame.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann; his sons, Atty. James D. (Mary Jeanine), Theodore S. and Atty. Samuel M. (Kimberly Kirtland) and his daughter, Mary F. “Mimi” Pipino Ph.D.; grandchildren, James A. (Lynsey Harris), Elena Dean (Michael), Marisa, Dana, Matthew, Daniel, Camille and Lorenzo Pipino and Cailin Jaspers; his brother-in-law, Dr. Theodore (Cheryl) Gabig, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald P.; his sister-in-law, Delores and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24 at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 25 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Doc’s name to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512 and Niles Community Services 401 Vienna Ave Ste 2, Niles, Ohio 44446.

