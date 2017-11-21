Janet Marlene Scutti Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Janet Marlene Scutti, of Poland, transitioned into eternal life in the early morning on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus Hospital.

Janet, known by her family and friends as Marlene, was a resident of the Valley for 60 years.

She was born December 08, 1939 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

Marlene was devoted in her time spent in her career as a nanny and janitorial service provider, working in homes, schools and offices, touching the lives of everyone she knew.

She was a kind-hearted soul, a lover of cooking, flowers and animals. Marlene enjoyed spending her free time volunteering at the Best Friends Animal Society and watching her favorite televangelist, Joel Olsteen.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two beloved daughters, Vera Davis, of Poland and Janet Donnaurnmo, of Boardman; her brother, Victor Cousins, of Templeton, Pennsylvania; her dearest sisters, Vivian Brian of Templeton, Pennsylvania and Linda Kubiak (Edward) of Baden, Pennsylvania; as well as three precious grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Marlene’s family has entrusted their loved one to the professional care of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown where services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In remembrance of their loved one, Marlene’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, individuals donate to the Best Friends Animal Society.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.