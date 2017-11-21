Judith Ann (Hasson) Byard Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith Ann Byard, of Salem, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Essex II of Salem, following a lengthy illness.

Judy was born November 20, 1943 in West Point, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter H. and Doris I. (Meek) Hasson.

A homemaker, Judy will be missed by her four daughters, Deborah Byard and Lisa Kidd, both of Portsmouth, Virginia, Diana (Ken) Fry of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Donna (Todd) Brown of Louisville, Kentucky; her sister, Arlene Schwartz of Salem and brother Walter Hasson, Jr. of West Point as well as her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Mary and Penny and brothers-in-Law, Jim, Isaac and Joe, all of West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Master Chief George Donald Byard, in 1997 and a brother, William (Bill) Hasson.

She was Presbyterian by faith.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 25 at the Weber Funeral Home, with the Rev. Lisa Kidd officiating.

Visitation hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Please visit www.weberfh.com to send condolences to the Byard family.