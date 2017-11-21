Mooney grad C.J. Amill named All-Patriot League First Team

For the season, Amill averaged 29.4 yards per kickoff return, which is the second-highest return average in program history,

Cardinal Mooney graduate and Lafayette Junior C.J. Amill was named All Patriot League First Team Tuesday.
Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Athletics

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and Lafayette Junior standout C.J. Amill was named All-Patriot League First Team Tuesday.

Amill ran back a kickoff 96 yards in the second half against Lehigh last Saturday, which is the fourth-longest kick return in Lafayette history.

For the season, he averaged 29.4 yards per kickoff return, which is the second-highest return average in program history. It’s a mark that places him fifth in the nation.

Amill also rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in 2017. He also caught 33 passes for 174 yards this season.

