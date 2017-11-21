Newton Falls murder case gains national attention again on 48 Hours

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Once again, a murder case that’s over a decade old is gaining national attention — this time being spotlighted on 48 Hours.

It was back in 2007 that Air Force Major Karl Hoerig was shot to death in his Trumbull County home. His wife, Claudia, who is accused of the crime, left the country and hasn’t been back since.

“It’s time to return her to the United States,” Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said.

He has been waiting a long time to see Claudia Hoerig inside the Trumbull County Courthouse for her arraignment.

Watkins says she killed her husband and shortly after, took off to her native country of Brazil, where she’s been living ever since.

The story will be highlighted Saturday night on 48 Hours in a special called, “A Brother’s Mission.”

“I’m optimistic that it’s gonna happen soon and I think 48 Hours is helping in that regard,” Watkins said. “It’s bringing attention to the fact that Karl Hoerig’s family has waited for almost 11 years to see justice done.”

Local lawmakers who have been fighting to bring Claudia Hoerig back to this country are also hopeful the TV show will move the process along, especially since she’s been deemed eligible for extradition.

“We’re continuing to put pressure on them because, obviously, we think it should have happened yesterday so we’re gonna continue to make this an issue,” Congressman Tim Ryan said. “With the more media attention that this case gets, hopefully, we can move the needle here in the next few months.”

“With national attention, there becomes a national discussion about someone who was so close to us in our community,” said Rep. John Boccieri (D – 59th District).

48 Hours “A Brother’s Mission” airs Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

