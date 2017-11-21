Officials say plenty of jobs available for Valley residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s “JobsNow” segment was started to raise awareness of what jobs are in the market and who is hiring.

If you need a job, there are plenty of reasons to be looking for work right now.

The newest quarterly figures show that there are plenty of jobs being advertised.

That includes over 6,000 jobs in Mahoning County, 5,000 in Trumbull Count and 4,300 in Columbiana County.

There are 15,655 total job openings in the tri-county area.

“They range everywhere from entry-level to CEO, and the biggest challenge in filling these jobs are two factor. One is a skilled trades gap, and the other one is drug issues,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of government affairs at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

For more information on available jobs, go to www.OhioMeansJobs.com.

Find past coverage of local industries and programs on the JobsNow page.