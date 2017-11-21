One year after massive 711 pileup, road crews have new strategy

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be continuously putting salt brine on the roads starting early Wednesday morning

State Route 711 southbound near Vallourec is being shutdown due to a 40-car pile up according to the Youngstown Police Department.
(Photo from November 20, 2016)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since a massive pileup shut down the slippery State Route 711 ramp near Vallourec in Youngstown. Now, the Ohio Department of Transportation has a new strategy for salting roads where rain has frozen over.

Traffic was at a standstill last November after 40 cars slammed into one another on the icy roadway.

Before this major accident, the Ohio Department of Transportation last treated the roads three hours prior.

At the time, ODOT officials said after the sun went down, the wind and the cold temperatures created the “perfect storm,” quickly freezing ramps and bridges.

As we prepare for similar conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday, ODOT Spokesman Brent Kovacs said they have a new plan in place.

Crews will be putting salt brine on the roads starting at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“Anytime it rains before a storm, it does give us a little bit of a challenge because it washes off anything on the road,” Kovacs said. “So our crews are kind of going to be working in a loop and as the conditions dictate, they will be reapplying the brine to the roadway surface, which will help anything from sticking to the roadways.”

ODOT also plans on having crews out through the day to continuously treat the roads.

