Pa. State Police: Suspect in officer’s death in custody

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the man accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw is now in custody.
PSP’s Troop A Public Information Officers sent out a tweet on its Twitter account at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday morning saying Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, is in custody.
Shaw, 25, was shot in the chest around 8:15 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The shooting occurred during a foot chase that began shortly after a traffic stop took place.
On Sunday, police arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.
The tweet says a presser is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. WKBN will continue following this story by getting more information from the presser.
