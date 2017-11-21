Pa. State Police: Suspect in officer’s death in custody

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the man accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw is now in custody.

PSP’s Troop A Public Information Officers sent out a tweet on its Twitter account at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday morning saying Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, is in custody.

Shaw, 25, was shot in the chest around 8:15 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The shooting occurred during a foot chase that began shortly after a traffic stop took place.

On Sunday, police arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

The tweet says a presser is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. WKBN will continue following this story by getting more information from the presser.

Update New Kensington Officer Shaw Shooting:

Holt is in custody. A presser is tentatively scheduled for 10. Thanks to everyone who called in and to the citizens of the New Kensington area who supported law enforcement efforts during this difficult time. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 21, 2017