Patricia Louise Young Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Patricia L. Young, 76, of Columbiana, formerly a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 14, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Samuel and Emma Suigo Falcon.

Patricia worked as a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Michael (Dena) Young of Casselberry, Florida and Timothy (Samantha) Young of North Tanawanda, New York; a brother, Francis (Sue) Falcon of East Palestine and a sister, Donna Guy of East Palestine as well as two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald E. Young in 2011.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Father Christopher Cicero serving as officiant. All other services will be private.

