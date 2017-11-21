Remish & Buzzacco lead South Range’s offense into State Semifinal

2017 Northeast Ohio Independents Leaderboard
Standings
South Range – 13-0
Beaver Local – 7-3
Mooney – 7-5
Crestview – 6-5
East Liverpool – 3-7
Ursuline – 2-8
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
South Range – 35.1
Beaver Local – 35.0
Crestview – 26.3
Ursuline – 18.6
Mooney – 18.2
East Liverpool – 17.7
Scoring Defense
South Range – 14.7
Mooney – 15.0
Crestview – 18.8
Beaver Local – 24.2
East Liverpool – 26.5
Ursuline – 35.2
Total Offense
Crestview – 339.4
Mooney – 295.4
Ursuline – 264.9
East Liverpool – 213.2
Individual Statistics
Missing Beaver Local’s statistics
Passing Yards
1.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 1848
2.Caleb Hill (Crestview) – 1052
3.Jared Fabry (Ursuline) – 676
4.Antonio Page (Mooney) – 612
5.Peyton Reed (East Liverpool) – 315
Completion Percentage (min. 30 attempts)
1.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 53.7%
2.Antonio Page (Mooney) – 51.0%
Touchdown Passes
1.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 21
2.Caleb Hill (Crestview) – 10
3.Jared Fabry (Ursuline) – 7
4.Antonio Page (Mooney) – 4
Rushing Yards
1.Peyton Remish (South Range) – 1733
2.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 1303
3.Antonio Page (Mooney) – 1249
4.Andrew Yanssens (Crestview) – 1238
5.Joe Floyd (Ursuline) – 1065
Yards Per Carry Average (50 attempts)
1.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 10.7
2.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 8.5
3.Chris Gruber (Mooney) – 8.1
4.Peyton Remish (South Range) – 6.2
5.Andrew Yanssens (Crestview) – 5.9
Touchdown Runs
1.Aniello Buzzacco (South Range) – 20
2.Peyton Remish (South Range) – 19
3.Andrew Yanssens (Crestview) – 12
4.Joe Floyd (Ursuline) – 10
5.Antonio Page (Mooney) – 9
Receptions
1.Mathias Combs (South Range) – 51
2.Dylan Huff (Crestview) – 29
3.Jeff Feo (Crestview) – 25
4.Josh Stear (South Range) – 22
5.Noah Wheaton (East Liverpool) – 21
Receiving Yards
1.Mathias Combs (South Range) – 983
2.Josh Stear (South Range) – 498
3.Dylan Huff (Crestview) – 423
4.Jeff Feo (Crestview) – 369
5.Noah Wheaton (East Liverpool) – 243
Touchdown Catches
1.Mathias Combs (South Range) – 13
2.Dylan Huff (Crestview) – 5
2.Josh Stear (South Range) – 5
4.James Phillips (Ursuline) – 4
5.Jeff Feo (Crestview) – 3
Interceptions
1.Dylan Huff (Crestview) – 6
2.Danny Moore (Crestview) – 3
2.Stephen Barr (Crestview) – 3
2.Troy Croskey (East Liverpool) – 3
2.Chris Gruber (Mooney) – 3
2.Isaac Allegretto (South Range) – 3
2.Josh Stear (South Range) – 3