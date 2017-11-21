Russell Baird Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Russell Baird, age 64, died at 6:44 p.m. died Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
He was born on March 29, 1953.
Arrangements handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
