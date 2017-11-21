Ryan John Lanzo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Gerald DeLucia for Ryan John Lanzo, 23, who died early Saturday morning, November 18, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Ryan was born March 9, 1994, in Youngstown, a son of Raymond and Deborah (Pearson) Lanzo.

He was a member of the church and had attended grade school.

Ryan was a 2012 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and was a proud member of its 2011 state football team. He had attended YSU and was working for the Reliable Runners Company as a transporter.

Ryan loved being with family, especially for the holidays. He always looked forward to Thanksgiving at grandpa Stana’s. His high school friends and their families were his second family.

Ryan leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his brother, Ross; grandma, Jane Lanzo; nana, Betty Pearson; aunt, Sharon “Chacha” (Dr. Joseph) Francisco and their daughters, Isabella, Gia and Amelia; aunt, Jacki Pearson Bender and her sons, Austin and Stone; uncle, Lou (Janice) Lanzo and their children, Alyssa and Jarod; aunt, Josie Minnie and her daughters, Jena and Cara; uncle, Donny (Mary) Lanzo and their children, Carmen and Lauren; aunt, Bertie (John) Verbanac and their children, Johnny and Kiley; uncle, Bobby (Carolyn) Lanzo and their children, Kiersten, Kayla and Justin.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Carmen Lanzo; papa, Jack Pearson and his uncle, Frank Minnie.

Friends may call Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Memorial contributions maybe made in memory of Ryan and his fellow 2012 fallen classmates to Cardinal Mooney High School Scholarship fund for those in need.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

