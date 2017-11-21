Storm Team 27: Rain and snow showers return tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers will push into the Valley late this evening into the overnight. Rain will transition to snow as temperatures drop back to the upper 20s. Snow accumulation will be light, but slick spots are possible into early Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain showers developing mixing to snow showers. Trace to 1” possible. (90%)
Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 36

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 24

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 26

.S

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s