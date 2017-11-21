Storm Team 27: Rain and snow showers return tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers will push into the Valley late this evening into the overnight. Rain will transition to snow as temperatures drop back to the upper 20s. Snow accumulation will be light, but slick spots are possible into early Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain showers developing mixing to snow showers. Trace to 1” possible. (90%)

Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 36

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 24

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 26

