Storm Team 27: Rain mixing to snow overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain will transition to snow overnight as temperatures drop back to the upper 20s. Snow accumulation will be light, but slick spots are possible into early Wednesday morning. A few flurries are possible especially early on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving day is looking quiet and cool. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will near 40.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 36

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy.

Low:24

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.

High: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 42

Advertisement

.S