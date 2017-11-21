Teen boy dies from injuries after Sunday’s Johnston Twp. crash

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old boy has died from injuries he received from a crash Sunday afternoon in Johnston Township, according to the Highway Patrol.

Four people — including two children — were taken to the hospital after the crash involving two vehicles on State Route 5.

It happened at 2:47 p.m. when a car slid into another vehicle.

Investigators said the roads were snow-covered at the time.

The drivers of the vehicles were identified as 35-year-old Howard Lovett of Niles and 75-year-old Kathryn Gray of Cortland. They were injured, but their injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.