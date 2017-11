LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one vehicle into a cemetery in Liberty.

The crash happened at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Churchill Hubbard Road late Tuesday morning.

The crash was minor, but crews needed to use a crane to remove the car from the scene.

Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Holt said no one was seriously injured, but one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.