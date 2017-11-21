Wayne “Bud” W. Kwallek Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Wayne “Bud” W. Kwallek, passed away from the effects of a stroke, surrounded by family at his home in Southington on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Wayne was born March 14, 1935, to Edna (Smith) Kwallek and Wayne Kwallek at his grandfather’s homestead in Chetek, Wisconsin.

Wayne started school at a one-room schoolhouse a mile from his home. His father crafted a pair of skis for him to use in the deep snow months of winter to ease the passage. The war years were spent on our nation’s west coast, his parents working in the shipyards of Bellevue, Washington. Wayne’s father was a plasterer by trade, the family moved following work. Oregon, the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Ohio were places Wayne went to school.

Wayne met Mary Ruth Monroe, his future wife, during the few months that he attended the old Deming school in New Lyme, Ohio. Wayne graduated from Vernon High School in 1953. Wayne and Mary were married in 1954.

Wayne started out his working life in his father’s craft but wet plaster was dying, so he went into manufacturing, hiring into Thomas Steel for the next 38 years. Wayne was deeply involved in his union, starting as a grievance man in his twenties and retiring as the USW’s plant safety representative. Wayne was a founding member of Watch, a local worker advocacy group dedicated to mitigating workplace induced illness.

Wayne and Mary like to travel, visiting most of the United States and Canadian provinces in their truck camper. The traditional cross-country motor trip was a yearly occurrence while their children were home. Mary and Wayne wintered in the south after Wayne’s retirement from Thomas Steel.

Wayne has two brothers, Voline (Nancy) of Austin, Texas and Leslie (Ingrid) of Creston, Ohio.

Wayne and Mary had four children, Wayne (Cindy) of Wheeler, Indiana, Norman (Linda) of Shalersville, Ohio, Lynda (Bruce Stockmeyer) of Little Rock, Arkansas and Nita (Len) Derico of Columbiana, Ohio. Wayne leaves five grandchildren, Kelly (Lucas) Bennett, Adam (Kate) Derico, Angela (Dan) Evans, Vivian (Rick) Tenaglio and Raymond (Mandi) Kwallek and six great-grandchildrenwith one on the way.

Services are 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Len Derico, his son-in-law, officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24 at the funeral home.

