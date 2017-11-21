Youngstown crime activity: Police say bulge in buttocks led to drug find

Wednesday, Nov. 15

1:32 a.m. – 100 block of N. Richview Ave., police were called to the area to investigate a shooting. The victim, 25-year-old Keith M. Phillips, Jr., was taken to the hospital by a family member. He had an active warrant for his arrest.

3:40 p.m. – 2600 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman said two men grabbed her after asking for money. She said she was walking in front of Family Dollar when a group of men came up to her. She managed to pull free and run to Ohio Gas Mart, where she called police.

7:00 p.m. – 900 block of Pasadena Ave., police were called to the area to investigate a shooting. Brandon Treharn, 30, was shot and killed. Chad Marshall, 38, was hit in the shoulder. Police said the shooting happened after a hit-and-run crash.

Thursday, Nov. 16

5:02 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue, Gollin Freeman, 42, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found marijuana, pills, and a digital scale during a search of Freeman’s home.

6:01 p.m. – Kensington and Tacoma avenues, Trina Autry, 24, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a handgun and bag of crack cocaine during a search of Autry’s home.

Monday, Nov. 20

4:33 p.m. – 300 block of E. Boston Ave., a woman reported that someone broke into her house by breaking the glass panels in her front door. The person took money but left behind blood at the scene, according to a police report.

4:57 p.m. – 100 block of S. Garland Ave., a woman told police that four TVs were stolen from her home during a burglary.

6:33 p.m. – Firnley and W. Hylda avenues, Dwaylon Drayton-Perry, 25, charged with possession of heroin and cocaine after a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign, police said. Police said they noticed a bulge in Drayton-Perry’s buttocks and questioned him about it, at which time he pulled out bags of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

