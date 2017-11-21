YSU Men survive scare from Westminster

The Titans led the Penguins by eight at halftime, and led by as many as eleven in the contest

Youngstown State rallied past Division II Westminster 91-83 Tuesday night at Beeghly Center.


The Titans led the Penguins by eight at halftime, and led by as many as eleven in the contest.

Niles graduate Cameron Kane-Johnson led all scorers with 30 points on the night for the Titans. East product Deontay Scott added 18 points, while Canfield’s Jarret Vrabel chipped in with 10 in the setback for Westminster.

YSU was led by Cameron Morse and Garrett Covington who tallied 18 points apiece. Braun Hartfield finished with 12 points, while Devin Haygood added 10 off the bench for the Penguins.

The Penguins improve to 2-2 on the season and will face Northern Colorado Friday as part of the 2017 Sanford Pentagon Showcase Exempt Tournament.

Westminster drops to 3-1 on the season. The Titans host Franciscan on Saturday.

