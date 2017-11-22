3 Pa. HS football players charged with raping teen girl

Three 16-year-old HS football players have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint

WEST YORK, Pa. (AP) – Three high school football players have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint after she left a Pennsylvania town fair.

The York Daily Record reports the 16-year-old boys from the Central York High School football team are charged as adults.

The girl says she was with friends at the York Fair on Sept. 16 and the boys followed them. She says when she left the fair she was “taken to unknown locations” and was “forced” to have sex with the boys.

West York police say two of the boys were picked up without incident Tuesday and the third arranged to surrender. The boys’ relatives have declined to comment.

The school district says what happened was “a non-school related issue” and it has no comment on the police investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

