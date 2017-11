CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ALDI is opening its new store in Cortland on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held that day at the store, located at 2120 Elm Road. The event will be followed by a Produce for a Year sweepstakes and product sampling.

The opening is part of the ALDI’s $3.4 billion investment plan, according to the company. It recently announced plans to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

.