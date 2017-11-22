Anna M. Matuk Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Anna M. Matuk of Hermitage passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, in West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, she was 91.

Mrs. Matuk was born September 2, 1926, in Farrell, a daughter of Ignac and Tereza (Rataic) Bencetic.

She was a 1944 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker, she at one time was a coil winder at the Sharon Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

She was a member of St. Adalbert’s Church, its Infant of Prague Guild and the Altar and Rosary Society and most recently a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon.

She enjoyed crocheting and baking.

Her husband, Edward J. Matuk, whom she married August 30, 1947, passed away February 4, 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen A. Kirby of Glendale, Arizona and a son, Thomas E. Matuk of Floyd, Virginia; six grandchildren, Sean (Abby Reczek Matuk), Serena (Rob Poggenklass) Matuk, Sofia and Sadie Matuk and Sara and Gregory Kirby and one great-grandson, Tobin Matuk.

In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James and Stephen Bencetic.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St. in Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St. in Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hermitage.

