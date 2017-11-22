Bernard Setting Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Bernard Setting, 65, of Niles, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 9, 1952 in Warren, the son of Anthony and Natalie (Chicko) Setting and had lived in the area all his life.

A 1971 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Bernie worked at the former Republic Steel coke plant, later Arcilor Mittal, for 39 years.

Fond memories of Bernie will live in his two children, Shane M. of Vienna and Melissa M. Setting of Austintown; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Conrad of Niles and Joseph Setting of Southington and two sisters, Brenda Allen of Springfield and Darlene Setting of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Rosemary Merwin.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.