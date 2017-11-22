Board member wants outside investigation of Mahoning Co. election

Youngstown School Board member Corrine Sanderson claims there were too many "inconsistencies" in the elections process

Some are calling for an outside investigation of Mahoning County's election system.

Wednesday morning, members of the Mahoning County Board of Elections met to certify and accept the official results from this month’s general election. Jamael Tito Brown defeated Sean McKinney by 198 votes for Youngstown Mayor, according to the new total.

Meanwhile, a handful of protesters — including Youngstown School Board member Corrine Sanderson — stood across the street from the Board of Elections holding signs calling for “truth” and “transparency.”

Sanderson — who helped run Dario Hunter’s failed campaign for Youngstown Clerk of Courts — claimed there were too many of what she called “inconsistencies” in the elections process.

“I’m just seeing numerous stories come about,” Sanderson said. “I’ve talked to Mark Munroe, I’ve even went to Columbus and filed a complaint at the Attorney General’s office — and also with the Secretary of State’s office.”

Sanderson says she’d also like to see either the Secretary of State conduct its own review of the local board or an outside agency be hired to review the local system.

