Girard PD ready to help New Kensington department during tragedy

Girard officer Justin Leo was killed on Oct. 21; Now, Girard PD wants to help after a western Pa. cop was killed last Friday

By Published:
The wounds are still fresh in Girard, where officer Justin Leo was killed a month ago. Now, Girard's police chief is ready to lend a helping hand to New Kensington's department, which is dealing with a similar tragedy.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The wounds are still fresh in Girard, where officer Justin Leo was killed a month ago. Now, Girard’s police chief is ready to lend a helping hand to New Kensington’s department, which is dealing with a similar tragedy.

Officer Leo was killed Oct. 21 responding to a domestic call. Last Friday, New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed on duty — and it hit Girard Police Chief John Norman hard.

“It just hit me like a punch,” he said. “Shock, saddened — that’s how all the officers felt.”

Shaw was a rookie. The 25-year-old started in New Kensington — just outside Pittsburgh — July 1.

“Another young police officer,” Norman said. “A good person dying like that.”

Chief Norman understands what the New Kensington police family — and the entire community — is going through.

“We reached out because we were just in that situation,” he said. “We wanted to provide any help we could, any words that would help them.”

The wounds are still fresh in Girard, where officer Justin Leo was killed a month ago. Now, Girard's police chief is ready to lend a helping hand to New Kensington's department, which is dealing with a similar tragedy.
When Leo was killed, Chief Norman says it felt like he was in a fog.

“The first few days are tough — those are the toughest days,” he said. “I know the day after the funeral for Justin — even the following Friday — you can’t believe it happened.”

Chief Norman went to a ceremony for Shaw on Tuesday night in New Kensington. He says Girard got so much help, and his department is passing that help along to Shaw’s department.

“We were lucky here,” Norman said. “We have a lot of great agencies around us. When we went down last night, you could see the same. A real big brotherhood here.

“80 miles or eight miles or 800 miles — we’re still policemen.”

When it comes to the Girard police family they did the only thing they could.

“We went back to work,” Norman said. “We still have communities to protect. We know we have a lot of support, a lot of love from our communities and other law enforcement.”

After five days on the run, Rahmael Sal Holt was taken into custody Tuesday. Police say he is the man who shot and killed Shaw Friday night.

They used Shaw’s handcuffs to arrest him.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s