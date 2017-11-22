Gordon practices with Browns after suspensions

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Josh Gordon
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. On the cusp of his return from NFL suspension, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon says he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his career, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis last week by Commissioner Roger Goodell, tells GQ magazine he drank or smoked marijuana before games. He added “a bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.” (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Wide receiver Josh Gordon practiced Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month after being suspended numerous times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since the end of 2014, ran pass routes and caught passes during the segment of practice – his first since Aug. 31, 2016 – open to reporters.

He has been suspended for Cleveland’s past 43 games and 53 of the past 58.

As long as he fulfills guidelines established by Goodell, Gordon is eligible to play in Cleveland’s Dec. 3 game at Los Angeles and could be on the field for the season’s last five games.

Gordon led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013 when he scored nine touchdowns.

